Thursday Feb 03 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids face difficulty after Megxit

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are said to be suffering from the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family.

According to Jennie Bond, the Cambridges have had to pick up more roles since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

As a consequence, their kids have to see their parents shoulder more than their fair share of responsibilities.

“It’s been quite tough on William and Kate, with their young family, to step up and take on so many more responsibilities,” she told Daily Star.

“They obviously set up Shout with the idea that the four of them would share out the workload and now it’s just the two of them."

"William has an awful lot else to do, so Kate is shouldering more of the workload. It must be difficult with the children, but they are getting used to the reality,” said Jennie.

