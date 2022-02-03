Sebastian Stan teases possible ‘Star Wars’ role, calls Mark Hamill his ‘father’

Sebastian Stan is never saying never to the possibility of a dream role in the Star Wars franchise

In a recent interview with Esquire, the Pam & Tommy star talked about the possibility of him bagging a starring role in the Star Wars universe to which he said, “Look, it’s really kind. Never say never.”

He even joked about his close acquaintance with Mark Hamill, 70, the legendary actor who originally brought Luke Skywalker to life.

“Mark Hamill is my father, you know, and he knows that,” quipped Stan, adding, “I call him every Christmas to tell him, ‘Just want you to know I’m around.’ It’s really terrifying.”

This isn’t the first time that Stan has hinted at and joked about possibly being a part of Star Wars; in a March 2021 appearance on Good Morning America, he clearly stated that he would be up for a role if contacted by Hamill.

“Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I’ll believe it. Until then, I won’t believe it.”