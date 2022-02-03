Kim begins romance with Pete Davidson after realising Kanye's never possible

 
American rapper Kanye West’s unacceptable behaviour has brought Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson closer.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West - who ended their six year marriage in February last year, don not seem to get back again as both have begun new romantic journeys with their new partners after making several failed attempts to reconcile. 

Kanye West is dating actress Julia Fox, but has been publicly begging estranged wife Kim to reconcile. The rapper’s erratic behaviour is reportedly bringing Kim and Pete closer together.

The pair hit it off when the 41-year-old made her hosting debut on the US sketch show in October, and have been inseparable ever since, enjoying cosy dates in Pete’s native Staten Island, as well as a romantic trip to the Bahamas last month.

On the other hands, Kanye's been hitting the headlines with new girlfriend Julia Fox. 

Despite dating actress Julia Fox, Kanye has been allegedly spreading unfounded rumours about Pete, including claims he is gay, is on drugs, and has AIDS - and even mentioned fighting his ex-wife’s lover in a new track.

“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ......” Kanye raps in Eazy.

Kim now wants her estranged husband to move on, as she’s really happy with her new beau. She’s remaining quiet over the drama for the sake of their children, and is worried how Kanye’s remarks and behaviour will affect them in the future.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after months of speculation surrounding their marriage, and it looked like Kim and Kanye were keeping it civil for the sake of their four kids - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

