Eminem nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction 2022

The nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 were announced on Wednesday. According to Billboard 17 acts have been revealed as eligible for induction into the Rock Hall's class of 2022.

Detroit rapper Eminem was among those nominated this year. Taking to social media on Friday, the "Lose Yourself rapper asked his fans to vote in his favor.

The Billboard reported that Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest, Carly Simon and Dolly Parton are all first-time Rock Hall nominees this year.

The Rock and Roll Class of 2022 will be revealed in May 2022, with the ceremony itself taking place at a to-be-announced date and location this fall.