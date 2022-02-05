 
Queen Elizabeth offers £50,000 salary as she advertises for security manager

Queen Elizabeth is hiring a security manager after a man with a crossbow was arrested on Christmas Day after breaking into Windsor Castle.

According to reports, the job advert on the royal family website warns that "the size and complexity of the royal residences will present you with some truly fascinating and often unique challenges."

Writing for mailplus, Richard Eden revealed that the Queen is seeking a security project manager on a salary of £50,000.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has officially kick started celebrations of her Platinum jubilee, which marks her 70 years on the British throne.

