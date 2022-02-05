 
Saturday Feb 05 2022
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True channels her inner style diva with a $4K donut purse

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Model and TV personality Khloé Kardashian is known for her gorgeous and glam fashion statements. Her daughter True Thompson has also taken over the internet as she channeled her inner fashion diva in the latest picture shared online.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, on Friday, turned to her Instagram and shared a photo of her 3-year-old baby girl flaunting the best of her style.

The adorable picture of True, where she was seen sitting on a couch, grabbed massive attention online as fans noticed a glam accessory next to her. She posed in an adorable outfit and a $4K crystal donut purse.

The little munchkin had her long black hair combed into curls. Her accessories also included a heart-shaped necklace over her sweater, which she paired with a pink skirt in the picture.

A donut-shaped bedazzled purse was placed next to her legs. Khloé, 37, who shares True with her ex Tristan Thompson, captioned the post: "Nothing sweeter than my girl."

Take a look.



