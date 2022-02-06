 
Music mogul Clive Davis cancels annual pre-Grammy gala

Clive Davis announced on Friday that he will not be throwing his annual pre-Grammy bash this year
The Grammy Awards just got a lot less happening for the industry after music mogul Clive Davis announced that he will not be throwing his annual pre-Grammy bash this year, reported Deadline.

The cancellation means that the party, which was held the night before the Grammy ceremony every year since 1975, will not be happening for the second year in a row; it was moved online last year due to the pandemic.

This year, however, the celebration has been completely cancelled and will reportedly be held next year in 2023.

The cancellation was announced by Davis in a joint statement with the Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. on February 4, 2022.

“Due to the logistical obstacles caused by the ongoing pandemic, including the unavailability of an appropriate venue, we have decided to postpone the 2022 Pre-Grammy Gala,” the statement explained.

However, the two promised an ‘incredible’ evening next year in a “unique and glittering way, hospitable to our wonderful music artists, music executives, film television, sports and illustrious politicians, who annually love the event like no other.”

Davis’ annual Grammy bash takes place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel but the venue was reportedly not available this year. 

