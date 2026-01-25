Kirsten Dunst shades 'Marty Supreme' amid husband Jesse Plemons' Oscar snub

Kirsten Dunst reacts as the Academy 'overlooks' Jesse Plemons' performance in 'Bugonia'

Kirsten Dunst believes her husband Jesse Plemons deserved an Oscar nod more than other nominees, including Timothee Chalamet.

After the Academy announced the 2026 Oscar nominees, the Spider-Man actress shared her honest thoughts about Plemons being snubbed for Best Actor for his critically acclaimed performance in Bugonia. Taking to her social media over the weekend, Dunst, 43, shared a series of pointed posts.

The Marie Antonitte star first reposted a since-expired Instagram Story via Entertainment Weekly from one of Plemons’ Bugonia costars, comedian Stavros Halkias, which showed him staring down the camera with a photoshopped hand pointing a gun. Its caption read, “Me to everyone who didn't nominate Jesse Plemmons [sic] for Best Actor tho.”

She then turned up the heat by sharing a video clip from the Bluff Council podcast, where cohost Ev Durán praised Plemons while directly comparing his work to Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar-nominated role.

“Jesse Plemons gives one of the greatest performances of all time,” Durán says in the video. “Jesse Plemons in this film gives [a] Daniel Day-Lewis–, Sidney Poitier–level transcendent performance that I worry is being completely overlooked for f***in' Chalamet's Marty Supreme, which was a very good performance, but wasn't — what Plemons does in this movie is beyond.”

In Bugonia, Plemons plays a conspiracy theorist who kidnaps a CEO (Emma Stone), suspecting she’s an alien in disguise.

Despite Plemons missing out on an Oscar nod for Best Actor — which ultimately went to Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, and Wagner Moura — the film still earned major recognition, including Best Picture and Best Actress nominations.