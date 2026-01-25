Charli XCX expresses shock at pal's Oscar snub amid 'The Moment' buzz

Charli XCX shares her opinion on Oscar nominations

Charli XCX was reportedly so immersed in the promotion for The Moment that she did not have the opportunity to look at the Oscar nominations.

The 33-year-old pop superstar was thus shocked to find out that her pal and collaborator Ariana Grande was not recognised at the Academy Awards, for her performance in Wicked: For Good.

Responding to the Side to Side songstress’ snub, the 360 hitmaker said, "I haven’t looked at the nominations. I don't know! I don’t know anything. Oh, Ari! She is amazing. She goes full force. I literally do not know who is nominated or not, but that's a surprise to me that she wasn’t."

The BRAT singer said that she felt “disappointed” at Grande and Cynthia Erivo not being nominated, adding, "I don't watch a lot of movies, but I believe the amazing musicality they both showcased should be acknowledged."

Charli XCX has had a busy beginning of the year, with the promotion of her movie, which will be released on January 30, and her Wuthering Heights album which serves as the original soundtrack for the Emerald Fennell film scheduled to be released on February 13.