Eric Dane pulls out of awards show last minute as his health takes turn

The 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria' star revealed his ALS diagnosis last year

January 25, 2026

Eric Dane was supposed to be presented with the Advocate of the Year Award at an ALS fundraiser
Eric Dane was forced to sit out a major ALS fundraiser this weekend as he navigates his own diagnosis.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum had been set to appear at the ALS Network’s Champions for Cures and Care Gala on Saturday, January 24, but was forced to step back at the last minute, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The ALS Network has been informed that Eric Dane had hoped to join us this evening to accept his Advocate of the Year Award, but due to the physical realities of ALS, he is not well enough to attend,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

Dane, 53, publicly revealed his diagnosis in April 2025, telling People magazine, “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Since then, Dane has spoken candidly about the disease’s progression, confirming in June 2025 that he only had “one functioning arm.”

Despite ongoing challenges, he has continued acting, guest starring on Brilliant Minds and returning to Euphoria season 3.

