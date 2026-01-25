 
Victoria Beckham shifts focus from Brooklyn feud to Spice Girls reunion

Geo News Digital Desk
January 25, 2026

Victoria Beckham seems to be cherishing her friends and family amid the ongoing tension with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

While the 51-year-old designer and songstress has avoided addressing the lengthy statement Brooklyn released earlier this week, she shifted her focus to the celebrations in her life.

The Spice Girls alum took to Instagram on Sunday, January 25, and shared a picture from the recent reunion with her bandmates at Emma Bunton’s 50th birthday party.

Posh Spice posed with her bandmates, Melanie "Mel C" (Sporty Spice) and Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice), to celebrate Bunton (Baby Spice), while Melanie "Mel B" Brown (Scary Spice) was missing from the frame.

The socialite wrote in the caption alongside, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx."

David Beckham, too, felt excited for the reunion as he commented, "This made me happy, I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel @spicegirls @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma @emmaleebunton x."

The birthday bash comes after Brooklyn made shocking claims against his family, on social media, and officially announced that he has no plans of reconciling with them.

