Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled ‘grifters’ over Spotify feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire and even got branded grifters for tempting a fight with Spotify, despite being dependent on the earnings they provide.



Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson issued this branding in a new episode of his talk show.

He started it off by calling into question the couple’s move as a whole and claimed, “That annoying fake duchess from LA and her brain-dead husband threatened to walk unless Spotify muzzled Joe Rogan. But they’re not going anywhere.”

“These two grifters have a $25million deal with Spotify for essentially no work. So far, we believe they have produced just over 30 minutes of content.”

“That means these two have been paid about a million dollars for each minute of talking they’ve done. That’s a good gig. It’s too good to leave.”