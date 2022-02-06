 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled ‘grifters’ over Spotify feud

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire and even got branded grifters for tempting a fight with Spotify, despite being dependent on the earnings they provide.

Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson issued this branding in a new episode of his talk show.

He started it off by calling into question the couple’s move as a whole and claimed, “That annoying fake duchess from LA and her brain-dead husband threatened to walk unless Spotify muzzled Joe Rogan. But they’re not going anywhere.”

“These two grifters have a $25million deal with Spotify for essentially no work. So far, we believe they have produced just over 30 minutes of content.”

“That means these two have been paid about a million dollars for each minute of talking they’ve done. That’s a good gig. It’s too good to leave.”

