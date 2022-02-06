 
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Firm monitors public reaction over Queen's announcement for Camilla

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

File Footage 


The Buckingham Palace is said to be keeping a keen eye on public reaction over news of Camilla taking the Queen Consort title.

For the unversed, the Queen has expressed her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall to take the title when Prince Charles will eventually become King.

However, according to royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, the Duchess’s past has seemingly stirred mixed reactions from the public who may feel differently from the Queen.

Speaking to BBC News he said: "The Duchess of Cornwall's path to full acceptance has not been an altogether easy one.

"Many people blamed her for her part in the breakdown of Charles' first marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales and indeed for many years the Queen felt unable to meet her."

He added: "There's no doubt that Buckingham Palace will be watching closely the public reaction to Camilla's future status.

"But there's confidence not least amidst the positive feeling of the Jubilee that it will be widely accepted.

"Today the Queen has been spending it in private remembering of course her father and her late husband who spent many years here at Sandringham."

