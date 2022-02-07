 
Queen to bury the hatchet with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Jubilee?

Experts suspect Queen Elizabeth is looking to bury the hatchet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, all given the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Dr Athur Cassidy has made this claim in light of the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations that are currently underway.

He started off by wondering how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will most likely be met with ‘forgiveness’ and ‘warmth’ if they decide to celebrate the occasion with the Royal Family and claimed, “They will come back again - how will she handle that?”

He also told Express UK, “Her faith in God drives her to forgiveness. It’s also why she loves ethnicity. She embraces it, and that’s why she embraced Meghan, just the same as she was with the Duchess of Cambridge.”

“But now she has to control her mind and navigate how she is going to respond when it comes to the jubilee. “Will she offer the hand of forgiveness and say, ‘come and join in the celebrations?’ I think she will.”

