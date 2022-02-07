'Meghan Markle and Harry to issue statement on Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations'

 
Hours after Queen Elizabeth took to social media to mark Accession Day, the 70th anniversary of the monarch's reign and the start of her Platinum Jubilee, British media has started discussing the "silence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry".

While Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have used their social media accounts to mark the day, there are no words yet from the Duchess and Duke of Sussex who are based in the US after stepping down from their royal duties.

The couple's social media fans are convinced that they would soon issue a statement to congratulate the Queen. 

They think that the couple named their daughter after the Queen only a less than a year ago and there's nothing that would stop them from wishing the Queen on "Accession Day".

