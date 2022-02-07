Kylie Jenner welcomes second child: Kardashian-Jenner clan showers love

Kardashian-Jenner clan is over the moon to welcome Kylie Jenner’s second baby as the family members shower love over the new-born.

Taking to Instagram on February 6, the beauty mogul announced the birth of her baby no.2 with a monochromatic photo of her holding the child’s hand.

She skipped on long paragraphs by simply writing the date of birth and a blue heart emoji to hint that her baby boy came into the world on February 2, 2022.

Coming across the emotion-filled post, the Kardashians couldn’t hold back but take over the comment section to react to the good news.

Travis Scott dropped a blue heart emoji and added several other brown ones.

Khloé and Kim Kardashian also dropped blue heart emoticons while Kourtney commented, “Mommy of two life (sic).”

Kris Jenner also reacted on the social media post as she dubbed the little munchkin as “Angel Pie.”

The 24-year-old socialite unveiled her ultrasound shots in September 2021 to announce her pregnancy. She also shares a three-year-old daughter Stormi with the rapper.