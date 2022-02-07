 
entertainment
Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez wants to support her kids in ‘finding their own identities’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Jennifer Lopez wants to support her kids in ‘finding their own identities’
Jennifer Lopez wants to support her kids in ‘finding their own identities’

American singer Jennifer Lopez recently wore her heart on her sleeve and highlighted her dream to have all her children ‘find their own identities’.

Lopez bore it all in her interview with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show.

She started it all off by recalling her yearning for earlier days, where her kids would sit on her lap but admitted that her goal is more so to teach them to “distance themselves” and learn what it means to live their lives.

She even went to admit that her children seem to have headed her desire and are becoming “adult people in a little body.”

However, Lopez knows there’s no rush and when the host pointed towards her own mom in the audience, the singer seemed to ‘transform’ into a little kid again and even joked that her own mother still likes the idea of her sitting on her lap.

More From Entertainment:

Queen's touching gesture to Meghan Markle, her mother before wedding unearthed

Queen's touching gesture to Meghan Markle, her mother before wedding unearthed
Kate Middleton hit major bump in relationship after Prince William's antics

Kate Middleton hit major bump in relationship after Prince William's antics
Hilaria Baldwin puts on loved-up display with husband Alec, 'we've been through a lot’

Hilaria Baldwin puts on loved-up display with husband Alec, 'we've been through a lot’
Zendaya recalls 'running all day' in 100-degree weather amid 'Euphoria' shoot

Zendaya recalls 'running all day' in 100-degree weather amid 'Euphoria' shoot

Prince Harry and Meghan slammed as 'fake' and 'braindead': US host comes under fire for remarks

Prince Harry and Meghan slammed as 'fake' and 'braindead': US host comes under fire for remarks
Spotify CEO says cancelling Joe Rogan isn’t ‘the answer’

Spotify CEO says cancelling Joe Rogan isn’t ‘the answer’
Kanye West documentary's new trailer out

Kanye West documentary's new trailer out
Khloé Kardashian lands in hot water for her rude behaviour with ‘Jersey Shore’ star

Khloé Kardashian lands in hot water for her rude behaviour with ‘Jersey Shore’ star
Fans boo at Pete Davidson during Syracuse basketball game after calling city ‘trash’

Fans boo at Pete Davidson during Syracuse basketball game after calling city ‘trash’
Jacqueline Fernandez replaced in upcoming film following extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez replaced in upcoming film following extortion case

Prince Charles, Camilla labeled 'ideal partners' after Queen's announcement

Prince Charles, Camilla labeled 'ideal partners' after Queen's announcement

Kanye West and Julia Fox ‘going strong’ despite breakup rumours

Kanye West and Julia Fox ‘going strong’ despite breakup rumours

Latest

view all