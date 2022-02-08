 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian drops jaws in black ensemble: See pictures

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian drops jaws in black ensemble: See pictures
Kourtney Kardashian drops jaws in black ensemble: See pictures

Kourtney Kardashian has recently posted some behind-the-scenes photos of herself in a gorgeous black ensemble and has taken the internet by storm.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42 took to Instagram to share some glimpses of herself in a new look while working on the family’s new flagship Hulu reality series, The Kardashians premiering 14 on the steamer.

Referencing a classic KUWTK Line from the season 3 episode Free Khloé  she wrote, "Kim would you stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister is going to jail."

In the photos Kourtney wore a sheer black turtleneck that was cropped above the chest paired with a sheer little skirt and knee-high black leather stilettos.

The Poosh creator also revealed a film team in the backdrop of the photos as the cameras run on her famous family film's new venture.

Earlier they announced the premiere date in a new teaser posted to Instagram with the clip.

"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines," the synopsis reads. "From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband
Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report
Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo

Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo
Prince Charles 'personally called' Harry in US to inform about Camilla new title: Report

Prince Charles 'personally called' Harry in US to inform about Camilla new title: Report
Chris Hemsworth pulls off the 'most difficult stunt' on sets of ‘Extraction 2'

Chris Hemsworth pulls off the 'most difficult stunt' on sets of ‘Extraction 2'

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler post BTS pics, video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ set

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler post BTS pics, video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ set

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott living separately after kids: 'Works best for them'

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott living separately after kids: 'Works best for them'

Kim Kardashian worried as Kanye West still 'refuses' to sign divorce deed

Kim Kardashian worried as Kanye West still 'refuses' to sign divorce deed
Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner over streaming release

Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner over streaming release
Cristiano Ronaldo gets huge CR7 cake, £150k car from Gerogina Rodriguez on birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo gets huge CR7 cake, £150k car from Gerogina Rodriguez on birthday
Zendaya gets her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds London! See Photo

Zendaya gets her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds London! See Photo

Latest

view all