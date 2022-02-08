Kourtney Kardashian drops jaws in black ensemble: See pictures

Kourtney Kardashian has recently posted some behind-the-scenes photos of herself in a gorgeous black ensemble and has taken the internet by storm.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42 took to Instagram to share some glimpses of herself in a new look while working on the family’s new flagship Hulu reality series, The Kardashians premiering 14 on the steamer.

Referencing a classic KUWTK Line from the season 3 episode Free Khloé she wrote, "Kim would you stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister is going to jail."

In the photos Kourtney wore a sheer black turtleneck that was cropped above the chest paired with a sheer little skirt and knee-high black leather stilettos.



The Poosh creator also revealed a film team in the backdrop of the photos as the cameras run on her famous family film's new venture.

Earlier they announced the premiere date in a new teaser posted to Instagram with the clip.

"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines," the synopsis reads. "From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."