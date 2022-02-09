'Kanye West already predicted Kim Kardashian feud 12 years ago in 'All Of The Lights'

FileFootage

Kanye West fans are convinced the rapper predicted his parenting feud with Kim Kardashian long before the couple even began dating.



Amid Ye and Kim's recent outbursts on social media, the rapper's fans have gone back to one of his songs from 2010 titled All of the Lights.

In the song, Kanye talks about being replaced by his partner and not being able to see his daughter.

"I'm heading home, I'm almost there, I'm on my way, headed up the stairs, To my surprise, a n****[expletive]replacing me," he says in the song.

At another instant, he adds: "Restraining order, Can't see my daughter, Her mother, brother, grandmother hate me in that order."

In January, the 44-year-old blamed estranged wife Kim Kardashian for hiding the location of her daughter Chicago's birthday.



"Kanye’s second verse is now reality . He can’t see his daughter," wrote one fan, referring to Kanye's public rant.



Another commented: "he’s such a futurist, the man said “can’t see my daughter, her mother, brother, grand mother hate me in that order”. Kanye the goat!"



"Crazy how everything Kanye said is actually happening now in the present,"pointed out one more.



A fourth commented: "Kanye, this song seems to ring truer than ever for you. I hope you find peace and know that your real fans love and respect you. Noone and nothing is perfect but your music is as close it gets for some of us. Thank you."

