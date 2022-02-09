Oscars 2022: Nominees react with pride, joy, elation and delight

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Academy Awards, the highest film honors. The Oscars will be presented on March 27.



Following are reactions from key nominees, in statements, interviews or posted on social media:

KENNETH BRANAGH, NOMINEE FOR BEST DIRECTOR FOR 'BELFAST'

"It’s a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards. Today, I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents -- how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honor -- as am I.

"Given a story as personal as this one, it’s a hell of a day for my family, and the family of our film."

NICOLE KIDMAN, NOMINEE FOR BEST ACTRESS FOR 'BEING THE RICARDOS'

"WOW! I’m so overwhelmed! ... This was the hardest role I’ve ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated."

DENZEL WASHINGTON, NOMINEE FOR BEST ACTOR FOR 'THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH'

"'The Tragedy of Macbeth' was one of the best experiences of my career. Joel Coen is a genius and I hope the nominations for the film will allow for more people to enjoy a terrific cinematic experience."

STEVEN SPIELBERG, NOMINEE FOR BEST DIRECTOR, AND KRISTIE MACOSKO KRIEGER, NOMINEES FOR BEST PICTURE FOR 'WEST SIDE STORY'

“On behalf of our entire production, we are honored that the Academy has recognized our film. Filmmaking is, by nature, a collaborative experience and we learned first-hand that musicals require a special kind of team effort."

ANDREW GARFIELD, NOMINEE FOR BEST ACTOR FOR 'tick, tick...BOOM!'

“It’s surreal, it’s overwhelming, it’s moving. I feel very, very grateful ..."

JESSICA CHASTAIN, NOMINEE FOR BEST ACTRESS FOR 'THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE'

“This morning felt like a dream. As Tammy Faye would say, WE’RE BLEST!!! To be acknowledged by The Academy amongst all of the other incredible actresses that were nominated this year feels surreal."

CIARAN HINDS, NOMINEE FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR FOR 'BELFAST'

“Having worked in this industry for nearly 50 years, I thought there wasn’t much that could surprise me still. Today, I can honestly say, I am astounded, thrilled and deeply grateful.”

OLIVIA COLMAN, NOMINEE FOR BEST ACTRESS FOR 'THE LOST DAUGHTER'

“Oh my god yes. I’m SO EXCITED!!! And with Maggie and Jessie, and our fellow nominees, this feeling right now is bloody brilliant. Thank you thank you thank thank you xxxxxx”

JAVIER BARDEM, NOMINEE FOR BEST ACTOR FOR 'BEING THE RICARDOS'

“To embody Desi Arnaz’s spirit was a privilege and an honor and to be connected to his energy and legacy is something I will never forget ... I couldn’t be happier to share this celebration with my talented wife, Penelope, for her work in Parallel Mothers. Thank you.”

KIRSTEN DUNST, NOMINEE FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS FOR 'THE POWER OF THE DOG'

“To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience. For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams."

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE, NOMINEE FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR FOR 'THE POWER OF THE DOG'

“Where do I even begin...I’m simply elated. This is beyond even my wildest imagination."

ARIANA DEBOSE, NOMINEE FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS FOR 'WEST SIDE STORY'

“I am absolutely overjoyed by this morning's news. To be recognized alongside such incredible women for their inspiring performances is surreal enough, but to share this celebration with Steven, Kristie, and the entire team that made our beautiful movie is a dream come true."

JESSIE BUCKLEY, NOMINEE FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS FOR 'THE LOST DAUGHTER'

“I am in complete shock! 'The Lost Daughter' is so special to me. To be recognized for anything connected to it is just a wild dream come true."

ADAM MCKAY, NOMINEE FOR BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY FOR BEST PICTURE NOMINEE 'DON'T LOOK UP'

"The movie’s been a roller coaster and the worldwide reaction has been so exciting, so to see that kind of affirmation from our peers in The Academy was really exciting"

PAWO CHOYNING DORJI, NOMINEE FOR BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM FOR 'LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM'

"Today I am so very honored and proud, not as the filmmaker of an Oscar nominated film but as a Bhutanese. The nomination ... is a historic first for Bhutan, a small but very special country with so much wisdom and compassion to share with the rest of the world."

STANLEY NELSON, NOMINEE FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM FOR 'ATTICA'

"It’s an immense honor to be nominated along with my fantastic collaborator Traci A. Curry. ... The story of the Attica uprising continues to resonate 50 years later in discussions around impactful prison and criminal justice reform."