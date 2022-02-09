 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘courting’ celebrities for Hollywood takeover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of courting Hollywood stars as part of their grand master plan to overtake Hollywood.

Royal royal correspondent Richard Mineards made this claim while speaking to The Evening Standard.

She started off by saying, “I can understand them locking down during the pandemic, as many people have, to keep their kids safe but I think as we come out of this crisis we’ll be seeing more of them in the community.”

“Harry’s been out on his bicycle and walking his adopted Labrador on Miramar Beach and she’s been out shopping in both the upper village and lower village and they seem to be very, very happy as far as I can see.”

“They’ve made a lot of friends here, particularly Orlando and Katy who live nearby on Park Lane. They also have good friendships with Ellen and Oprah who live minutes away so they may well have been going over there and vice versa with the children.”

