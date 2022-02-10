Meghan Markle being ‘seen as Wallis Simpson stealing golden prince’

 
Experts recently branded Meghan Markle “Wallis Simpson stealing golden prince.”

Former royal correspondent Richard Mineards made this claim while speaking to The Evening Standard.

There he started off by saying, “As people get to know them, I think they’ll appreciate having them here.”

“I don’t think they’ll move back to the UK at all. The British people see Meghan as the Wallis Simpson stealing the golden prince.”

“They are much more welcome on this side of the Atlantic. As people get to know them, I think they’ll appreciate having them here. I don’t think they’ll move back to the UK at all.”

“The British people see Meghan as the Wallis Simpson stealing the golden prince. They are much more welcome on this side of the Atlantic.”

For those unversed, Mrs Simpson was a famous American divorcee who married King Edward back in 1937 and ended up leading Queen Elizabeth’s ancestors towards the monarchy. 

