Thursday Feb 10 2022
Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Kim Kardashian is all set to embark on her journey to become an attorney after passing her baby bar exam.

The 41-year-old KKW Beauty founder turned to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her notepads reading, "Kim is my lawyer" and a bunch of textbooks scattered around a zoom call on her laptop.

"And so it begins again #lawschool," captioned Kim alongside the post.

Kim decided to follow the footsteps of her attorney father Robert Kardashian when she opted for a baby bar exam. After failing three times, in December, the mother-of-four finally passed the test.

 "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she shared at the time.  

