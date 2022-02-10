 
Kanye West HINTS Julia Fox is matter of the past? Sparks split rumour

Kanye West is keeping mum about girlfriend Julia Fox when he prays to get his family with Kim Kardashain back.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, to share a photo of Kim Kardashian and their kids, as he pleaded God to reunite him with his family.

"GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," he captioned after earlier declaring that he will not give up on Kim Kardashian.

Not to mention, the rapper has no longer been spotted with Fox ever since her birthday early February. The couple reportedly are now in an 'open relationship' and will not mind dating other people. Kanye was later spotted with a mystery girl, who resembled Kim Kardashian.

Earlier, Julia Fox took down her intimate photos with West, sparking split rumours.

Responding to the conjecture, the Uncut Gems star said: “Guys, relax,” she said. “I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.’”

While neither Kanye nor Julia have confirmed their split, fans sense trouble in paradise.

