Friday Feb 11 2022
Julia Roberts celebrates her niece Emma Roberts’ birthday with a fun video

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Hollywood star Julia Roberts celebrated her beloved niece Emma Roberts’ 31st birthday with a fun-filled video on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram, the Pretty Woman starlet, 54, penned a special birthday message for her ‘magical’ niece as she shared a sweet tribute on her social media handle.

"Happy Birthday Magical One!," the Notting Hill actress wrote in the caption of a hilarious slow-motion video, she posted of her and Emma blowing party horns.


"Oh how I love you. #waitforit," she added.

The Holidate actress posted the video clip to her Instagram Story and captioned it, "Love you!!!!"

Julia Roberts celebrates her niece Emma Roberts’ birthday with a fun video

Emma's mother, Kelly Cunningham also shared a sweet Instagram album on Feb. 10 with baby photos of the Wild Child star. Showering love on her baby girl, Kelly wrote, "Happy birthday my love and my force to be reckoned with. You were always up for a challenge and adventure."

