Friday Feb 11 2022
Adele reveals she’s planning a baby with Rich Paul next year

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Adele also hinted of a possible engagement with her music producer beau Rich Paul
Adele on Friday revealed her plans of having a baby with boyfriend Rich Paul next year on an episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Expressing her disappointment at delaying her Vegas shows, Adele promised to reschedule them this year because of the big plans she has for 2023.

The Easy On Me singer said, "It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

Her comments come nine years after having first child with ex Simon Konecki.

"It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son,” added the 58-year-old singer.

