Friday Feb 11 2022
Mahira Khan wants to see more actors from other religions in industry

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Mahira Khan expressed her wish to see more people from different religions working in the showbiz industry
Mahira Khan has expressed her wish to see more people from different religions and cultures working in the entertainment industry, saying that there is no bias against them.

The Raees actor’s comment came in response to a one-on-one question and answer session with her fans on Twitter as she promoted her latest production Barwaan Khiladi on the micro-blogging app.

A fan posed a pointed question at Mahira during this session, saying, “I am asking because we see almost no other actors in the industry that are from different religions or cultures. Do you think there's a bias or its just coincidental?”

To this, the Superstar actor responded, “No I don’t think it’s a bias at all. Not in my experience.”

She went to add, “I personally do wish to see more actors/technicians from other religions and cultures in our industry. In fact, there are many but maybe the audiences aren’t aware of it.”

Mahira is currently gearing up for the release of Barwaan Khiladi, her debut production which is set to release on the OTT platform Tapmad TV.

