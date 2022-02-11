 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are not fake, confirms 'Deadpool' creator

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are not fake, confirms Deadpool creator

Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks might be true, revealed Deadpool co-creator, Rob Liefeld.

Some pictures and news reports were making rounds in which famous celebrities such as Tom Cruise and John Krasinski were seen on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sets.

Even though the reports were said to be fake, Liefeld has confirmed them on an episode of Kristian Harloff’s The Big Think on YouTube.

"Here's the deal you all know, I want to know — have either of you been caught trying to sneak into a screening of Doctor Strange 2? They are testing the (expletive) out of this movie. The thing is, uh, they're testing, it's all getting out," Rob said on the show.

However, the comic book writer didn’t completely reveal the list of who’s going to be in the movie.

He continued saying, “We're all hitting those hashtags and we're like, 'Oh (expletive)! They're showing this. People are seeing this.' I think it's safe to say some of the stuff, you just said that's out there, it is happening. It's in, it's been seen."

In the leaked pictures, Tom Cruise is dressed as a version of Iron Man (Tony Stark) and according to some reports, A Quiet Place actor John Krasinski will play the role of Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

