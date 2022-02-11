 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William dubbed 'naughty' after meeting with UAE police

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

File Footage 


Prince William was labeled “naughty” by royal fans after his recent solo visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Amid the Duke of Cambridge’s busy schedule, he was pictured standing next to an astonishing police car as it impressed with its futuristic and sporty design.

In photos shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter handle, Prince William was snapped seemingly beaming behind his face mask.

His contagious excitement over the super car saw many admirers comment on the post.

“They should have let you have a ride,” one fan joked while another added that the UAE police would have most like let the Duke take the car for a spin.

“I bet Prince William drove that car”, whilst another replied, “That police car is something else!”

 “Gosh, you rock with that police car! Naughty Prince!”

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Robert Pattinson recalls almost getting fired from ‘Twilight’: ‘I wanted to make it arty”

Robert Pattinson recalls almost getting fired from ‘Twilight’: ‘I wanted to make it arty”
Jennifer Aniston turns 53, a look at the diva’s best style moments

Jennifer Aniston turns 53, a look at the diva’s best style moments
Dave Chappelle slams media reports accusing him of killing affordable housing

Dave Chappelle slams media reports accusing him of killing affordable housing
How to be a TikTok music megastar

How to be a TikTok music megastar
Life inside Kylie Jenner’s life as newborn mom unveiled: ‘Stormi’s excited!’

Life inside Kylie Jenner’s life as newborn mom unveiled: ‘Stormi’s excited!’
Britney Spears recalls family’s abusive practices, thought she had cancer

Britney Spears recalls family’s abusive practices, thought she had cancer
Queen told Prince Harry, Prince William she won't 'tolerate' divorce

Queen told Prince Harry, Prince William she won't 'tolerate' divorce

Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are not fake, confirms 'Deadpool' creator

Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are not fake, confirms 'Deadpool' creator
Duchess Camilla continues her royal duties as Prince Charles gets Covid

Duchess Camilla continues her royal duties as Prince Charles gets Covid
Prince Harry dubbed 'grand-master chess player' for 'calculative' appearance

Prince Harry dubbed 'grand-master chess player' for 'calculative' appearance
Sony acquires Tom Hanks starrer ‘A Man Called Otto’ for THIS whopping sum

Sony acquires Tom Hanks starrer ‘A Man Called Otto’ for THIS whopping sum
Berlin Film Festival opens with strict COVID-19 restrictions

Berlin Film Festival opens with strict COVID-19 restrictions

Latest

view all