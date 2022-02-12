Johnny Depp's new film 'Minamata' hits US cinemas





Johnny Depp on Friday took to Instagram to ask his fans to watch his new film "Minamata" which the theaters in the US.



Sharing multiple pictures from the film, the actor wrote, "In 2019, just before the pandemic struck, we made a film about giving a voice to those that have none. Such a theme feels more important today than ever.

With all love and respect to the strong, beautiful and brave people of Minamata. Their story is out in U.S. theaters today."

More than half a million people liked the Hollywood star's Instagram post.



Johnny Depp lost a libel battle in London last year which was seen as the final straw in his diminishing career as a major movie star. Depp, 57, best known as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, had sued a British tabloid that labeled him a “wife beater” during his tempestuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Depp had told the court he was never violent towards his ex-wife and his lawyers described the ruling as “perverse as it is bewildering”, and said it would be ridiculous for him not to appeal





