Johnny Depp's new film 'Minamata' hits US cinemas

Saturday Feb 12, 2022
Johnny Depp on Friday took to Instagram to ask his fans to watch his new film "Minamata" which the theaters in the US.
Sharing multiple pictures from the film, the actor wrote, "In 2019, just before the pandemic struck, we made a film about giving a voice to those that have none. Such a theme feels more important today than ever.
With all love and respect to the strong, beautiful and brave people of Minamata. Their story is out in U.S. theaters today."
More than half a million people liked the Hollywood star's Instagram post.