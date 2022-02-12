Isla Fisher calls Jennifer Aniston 'sweetest and kindest landlady'

Hollywood stars and thousands of fans on Friday sent birthday greetings to Jennifer Aniston who turned 53.

Aniston shot to global fame for her role as Rachel Green on the hit sitcom Friends.

Among actors who wished her on her birthday was Isla Fisher, the wife of Sacha Baron Cohen.

Taking to her Instagram, Isla shared three pictures with Aniston, with one featuring Courteney Cox.

She shared her first picture with caption "Happy birthday Jen".

In the second Insta story, Isla called Jennifer Aniston, " The sweetest and kindest landlady anyone ever had."

"Thanks for the laughs and joy you bring," she captioned her third photo with Aniston and Cox.



