'Handmaid's Tale' alum Elisabeth Moss says people doesn't know THIS thing about her

Elisabeth Moss opens up about one thing that surprises people

October 10, 2025

Elisabeth Moss says she's open to doing comedy in future

Elisabeth Moss, the Handmaid's Tale star has revealed the thing that people doesn't know about her.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actress discussed the portrayal of June Osbourne in the film, saying she's drawn to such parts because it's "fun" for her.

However, she added, "hat's kind of like the number one thing that I feel like I hear from people after they meet me, especially if they've just seen my work."

"They're always like, okay, I was expecting you to be super, super serious," Moss shared.

Adding, "Melissa McCarthy has a great bit that she does about it, that she did when we did James Corden together. She's just the most funny, lovely person, but she expected me to be super, super serious, and then obviously I'm very, very much not."

Moreover, Moss went on to share that she's open to doing rom-com and comedy in future.

"I obviously gravitate towards more dramatic material because I love doing that. I love dramatic acting, and I don't consider it hard — it's fun for me, is the best way of putting it," Moss said.

She added, "My producing partner and I call them 'Capital M' movies, just old-fashioned movies with a great script that are fun to watch. So yeah, I'd love to be a part of something like that."

It is pertinent to mention Elisabeth Moss is currently starring in the horror film Shell

