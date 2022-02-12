Tom Holland dishes his 'Peaky Blinders' epic fail audition

Tom Holland reveals he once gave an audition for Peaky Blinders and terribly failed.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star told LADbible that he didn't get a part in the gangster series when a fan poll suggested he would make a great addition to the show.

"I actually auditioned for Peaky Blinders and I did not get the part," he began.

The 35-year-old later added that he would love to be a part of reality TV show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

"I actually would love to do that. I find the eating stuff really difficult, that would not be fun, but I would be alright in the small spaces and good at the athletic challenges."

He added: "But I also have such a short temper and I am so impatient, so I would find some of the people in there very irritating."

Speaking about his work over the years, Tom revealed: "Sometimes I do really like to watch my films. I'm very proud of my work and I think they are good films. I think my friends would love to have a live commentary of how I made them but they never seem to go for it, it's a real shame."

