 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 12 2022
Anushka Sharma turns into a farm girl in a throwback video: Watch

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Anushka Sharma turns into a farm girl in a throwback video: Watch

Anushka Sharma recently dropped an unseen video of her getting absorbed into farm girl vibes amidst the 2020 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actor shared a throwback video of her hitting the kitchen and making a mouth-watering jam for family.

It seems like the PK actor spent the lockdown learning a handful of new skills while appreciating the joy in little things. 

The video showed the diva, dressed up in a simple white outfit, collecting tomatoes as she walked past the trees with her mushy pet dog.

“Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021,” she wrote alongside the post.

On the professional front, Sharma is gearing up to make her comeback after embracing motherhood. 

She will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on former Indian woman’s cricket team captain. 

