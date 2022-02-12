Cillian Murphy declares 'Peaky Blinders' final season is tribute to Helen McCrory

Cillian Murphy is discussing the void Helen McCrory's death has left in the Peaky Blinders storyline.

Speaking to Variety in a recent interview, Murphy confessed losing Helen has caused a pivotal shift in the script of the upcoming season.

"I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honor her. Her presence and her character’s presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy’s journey in the season," he began.

"It’ll be different without her, you know. It simply won’t be the same. I’ve spoken about how phenomenal she was as an actress and as a person and it is an enormous loss to the whole acting community and not just for our show," he added.

Talking about her husband, Murphy said: "My thoughts are always with Damian [Lewis] and her kids. I just hope that the show will live up to her memory and our memory of her."

Helen played iconic character Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders.