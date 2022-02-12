 
BTS stars Jungkook and Suga’s ‘Stay Alive’ for ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ sets new records

BTS stars Jungkook and Suga’s ‘Stay Alive’ for ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ sets new records 

K-pop music icons, BTS boys have finally unveiled the much-awaited track, STAY ALIVE for their latest webtoon series, 7FATES: CHAKHO, and the song has already topped big music charts within hours.

On Feb. 11, the HYBE Labels released the first original-sound-track for the hit band BTS’ original webtoon. In a span of three hours since its release, STAY ALIVE has managed to achieve a new milestone.

The song, sung by Jungkook and produced by Suga, topped the iTunes charts in 74 regions of the world. The song set new record of becoming the quickest song by any Korean soloist in history to hit No 1 in 80 different regions.

With 14 hours, the pop ballad reached the No 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in the U.S. - overtaking the latest released tracks by Ed Sheeran and Nicky Minaj, and also in the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany.

STAY ALIVE has received massive praise by the BTS Army from all over the world. Watch the song here.


7 Fates: Chakho is a futuristic urban fantasy, and is inspired by Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers called chakhogapsa. It chronicles the story of seven boys who are connected by fate as they battle hardships together and grow up in the process.

The webtoon, released on January 15, features all the BTS members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The characters have to fight the battle between humans and tigers. 

