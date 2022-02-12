 
Saturday Feb 12 2022
Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp’s new film ‘Malazgirt 1071’ is released

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun, who is best known for his role as Turgut Alp in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has once again won the hearts of his millions of fans for outstanding performance in new film Malazgirt 1071.

The film was released on Friday, February 11.

Engin Altan Duzyatan has also extended best wishes to co-star Cengiz Coşkun for the success of his historical film.

Engin took to Instagram and shared the poster of Cengiz Coşkun-starrer Malazgirt 1071 to wish him the best.

Tagging Cengiz, he wrote in Turkish which reads: “Wish you all the best brother.”

Directed by Bilal Kalyoncu and Özgür Bakar, the film also stars Nez Demir.

Cengiz essays the role of Sultan Alparslan in Malazgirt 1071.

The 39-year-old, Cengiz rose to fame for his role as Turgut Alp in Diriliş: Ertuğrul.


