Saturday Feb 12 2022
BLACKPINK singer Rosé turns 25, Beyoncé showers love

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Fans of one of the most famous K-pop girls groups BLACKPINK are on cloud nine as its singer Rosé, real name Roseanne Park, turned 25-year-old on February 11.

On the Ground song-maker was showered with heartiest wishes from millions of fans and celebrities including Beyoncé, Coldplay and Talia Ryder.

The Halo singer extended the warm wish through her website as she uploaded a birthday card, featuring an adorable photo of birthday girl’s childhood. The message read, “Happy Birthday Rosé.”

The quartet’s member holds massive following worldwide and is well-known personality in fashion world. Being a brand ambassador of Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co., Rosé also received lovely birthday notes from the world-famous brands.

The much-loved singer shared pictures of the adorable gifts and cards in a series of Instagram Stories.

Her band mate, Jennie, also sent her a gorgeous flower bouquet to make her day even more special.

