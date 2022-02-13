 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ditched ‘royal pressures’ for ‘California’ sun: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s decision to leave the pressures of royal life behind in favour of getting some California sun.

Body language expert Darren Stanton made this admission in his interview with the online video game site, Slingo, and during his interview, he admitted that Prince Harry looks “refreshed by some time away from the public eye.”

Mr Stanton started everything off by admitting, “His lifestyle in California, and even just being away from the constant pressures of living a set routine as a Royal, will have helped with this and it looks like he is finding his feet in his new life.”

“His voice tone and pitch are also significant in showing his mental state. In prior press conferences, his tone is very solemn and monotone. In his media appearances this week, however, we have heard a range of pitches and a mix of emotions."

Before concluding he also admitted, "We will likely see a much happier version of Harry – particularly where he is becoming even more involved in his charity work and being an ambassador for good around the world like his mother was.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen's Covid fear alarms monarchy as none of her officials available

Queen's Covid fear alarms monarchy as none of her officials available
Prince Harry surprised by Queen's Camilla announcement

Prince Harry surprised by Queen's Camilla announcement
Kanye West enjoys company of Kim Kardashian's lookalike Chaney Jones at screening of Jeen-Yuhs

Kanye West enjoys company of Kim Kardashian's lookalike Chaney Jones at screening of Jeen-Yuhs
Camilla felt paralysed with a fear that ‘no one would support her’: report

Camilla felt paralysed with a fear that ‘no one would support her’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘redefining ‘Sussex brand after royal snub

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘redefining ‘Sussex brand after royal snub
Queen’s intervention renders Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘irrelevant’

Queen’s intervention renders Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘irrelevant’
Wells Fargo offers to release bill payments amid ongoing suit over her ‘sanity’

Wells Fargo offers to release bill payments amid ongoing suit over her ‘sanity’
Alex Rodrigez feels Jennifer Lopez ‘is starting to miss what they had’: source

Alex Rodrigez feels Jennifer Lopez ‘is starting to miss what they had’: source
Georgina Rodriguez puts on stylish display as she comes to support Cristiano Ronaldo with children

Georgina Rodriguez puts on stylish display as she comes to support Cristiano Ronaldo with children
Emma Roberts relying on aunt Julia Roberts for Garrett Hedlund’s DUI arrest

Emma Roberts relying on aunt Julia Roberts for Garrett Hedlund’s DUI arrest
Adele highlights real reason she delayed Vegas Residency

Adele highlights real reason she delayed Vegas Residency
Prince William shares highlights from his UAE visit: Watch

Prince William shares highlights from his UAE visit: Watch

Latest

view all