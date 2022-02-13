Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing her song

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing one of her songs.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared his video with caption, "Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji."

Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's best known cultural icons and a singer who defined music for generations of her countrymen, died on last Sunday and was given a state funeral as politicians and personalities united in mourning.

Mangeshkar, 92, made her name in the world of Bollywood and her voice has rung out on television sets, on crackly airwaves and from movie theatres for most of India's three quarters of a century, earning her the name "the Nightingale".