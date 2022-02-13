 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kodak Black shot at Justin Bieber concert afterparty in LA

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Kodak Black shot at Justin Bieber concert afterparty in LA
Kodak Black shot at Justin Bieber concert afterparty in LA

Kodak Black has been shot outside West Hollywood during Justin Bieber concert afterparty.

The rapper was amongst four three other people who suffered injuries during the altercation.

NBC News reports Kodak Black, 24, was instantly sent to the local hospital where he is currently recovering from injuries. As per LAPD, a report for gunshots fired was lodged around 2.45 am.

People fired were between the ages of 19 to 60. LAPD adds that two victims were transported to area hospitals by the Los Angeles Fire Department and the rest were taken in private vehicles.

It is maintained that Kodak Black will recover soon since he is in a stable condition. The rapper's reps however have not made an official statement/

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna reveals 'transformation' that helps her fight pregnancy blues

Rihanna reveals 'transformation' that helps her fight pregnancy blues
Kylie Jenner newborn son strikes resemblance with THIS family member

Kylie Jenner newborn son strikes resemblance with THIS family member
Jennifer Aniston thanks fans, friends for sweet birthday wishes

Jennifer Aniston thanks fans, friends for sweet birthday wishes
Venice’s ‘Carnival of hope’ kicks off as COVID worries ease

Venice’s ‘Carnival of hope’ kicks off as COVID worries ease
Cate Blanchett makes passionate defence of cinema

Cate Blanchett makes passionate defence of cinema
Juliette Binoche stars in Berlinale tale of love destroyed in an instant

Juliette Binoche stars in Berlinale tale of love destroyed in an instant
Kid Cudi reacts to Kanye West's remarks about him

Kid Cudi reacts to Kanye West's remarks about him
Kanye West 'speaks in Billie Eilish' language as he announces to keep Kid Cudi off 'Donda 2'

Kanye West 'speaks in Billie Eilish' language as he announces to keep Kid Cudi off 'Donda 2'
Halsey performs 'Forget Me Too' with Machine Gun Kelly

Halsey performs 'Forget Me Too' with Machine Gun Kelly

New picture with Ghislaine Maxwell deals another blow to Prince Andrew

New picture with Ghislaine Maxwell deals another blow to Prince Andrew

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival
Prince Andrew's charming friend could be crucial in assault case: report

Prince Andrew's charming friend could be crucial in assault case: report

Latest

view all