Sunday Feb 13 2022
Rihanna reveals 'transformation' that helps her fight pregnancy blues

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Rihanna reveals 'transformation' that helps her fight pregnancy blues

Rihanna is embracing her pregnancy with all its downsides.

The Umberall hitmaker recently turned heads as she attended Fenty Beauty Universe Event with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in LA.

Speaking to PEOPLE about bringing her fashion A-game despite her changing body, Rihanna discusses the 'fun' brought forward with the challenge.

"I like it. I'm enjoying it," she began.

She continued, "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy."

"If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Talking about her pregnancy blues, Rihanna confessed wearing makeup instantly uplifts her mood.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day."

"But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she added.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," confessed Rihanna.

