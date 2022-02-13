 
entertainment
Ben Affleck creates his version of 'Marry Me' track for Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are painting the town red with their love. .

Ben went the extra mile to surprise his ladylove with a four-minute video montage based on Lopez's upcoming film Marry Me. The Gone Girl star added sweet memories as song On My Way played in the background.

"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," Lopez shared in her On The JLo newsletter. "This seriously melted my heart."

Lopez added that the video is "very special and personal" to her since she usually keeps such things in her "inner circle."

