 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner step out for rare lunch outing with daughter Willa

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner stepped out for a rare lunch outing with their daughter Willa on Saturday
Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner stepped out for a rare lunch outing with their daughter Willa on Saturday

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner made the most of their weekend as they stepped out for a rare lunch outing with their daughter Willa on Saturday.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple and their one-year-old daughter settled at the All Time restaurant in Los Angeles for lunch, and later met up with friends at the same spot.

In pictures obtained by the publication, the family of three seemed to be enjoying themselves as Jonas and Turner were seen munching on some sumptuous food and drinks and chatting up a storm before heading home.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner step out for rare lunch outing with daughter Willa

Photos of their daughter Willa were blurred out to respect the couple’s wish to keep her identity hidden.

Jonas, seen in brown denim and a casual white t-shirt, and Turner, in a teal-coloured dress, came prepared with a bag full of Willa’s needs to make sure their little one was well taken care of on the outing.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019 in the South of France and welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2020. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew snubbed on birthday with no honour of raised flags

Prince Andrew snubbed on birthday with no honour of raised flags
Prince Charles won't have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on balcony in coronation

Prince Charles won't have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on balcony in coronation
Ben Affleck creates his version of 'Marry Me' track for Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck creates his version of 'Marry Me' track for Jennifer Lopez

'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick dating Bollywood actor Amy Jackson

'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick dating Bollywood actor Amy Jackson
Chinese fans of ‘Friends’ angry after show re-released with censorship

Chinese fans of ‘Friends’ angry after show re-released with censorship
Travis Barker surprises Kourtney Kardashian with adorable Valentine’s Day decorations: pics

Travis Barker surprises Kourtney Kardashian with adorable Valentine’s Day decorations: pics
Liam Payne’s son Bear pretends to have Covid-19 to ‘get the day off school’

Liam Payne’s son Bear pretends to have Covid-19 to ‘get the day off school’
Kodak Black hit someone outside Justin Bieber's party before gunshots were fired: reports

Kodak Black hit someone outside Justin Bieber's party before gunshots were fired: reports
Georgina Rodriguez is chasing 'dreams' as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr joins Manchester United

Georgina Rodriguez is chasing 'dreams' as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr joins Manchester United
Elon Musk company Tesla sued by California over racial discrimination

Elon Musk company Tesla sued by California over racial discrimination
Rihanna reveals 'transformation' that helps her fight pregnancy blues

Rihanna reveals 'transformation' that helps her fight pregnancy blues
Kodak Black shot at Justin Bieber concert afterparty in LA

Kodak Black shot at Justin Bieber concert afterparty in LA

Latest

view all