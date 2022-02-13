Queen Elizabeth’s first audio message from 1940 released on World Radio Day

The Buckingham Palace has released the audio of the then Princess Elizabeth from her 1940 broadcast where she spoke to the children of the Commonwealth.

Queen’s audio message was unveiled on the World Radio Day.

The palace shared the recording on its official Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “In 1940 The Queen – then Princess Elizabeth – spoke to the children of the Commonwealth during a BBC Children’s Hour broadcast, with sister Margaret at her side, reassuring children - many of whom had been evacuated - that all would be well.”

In her audio message, Elizabeth can be heard saying, “We know, everyone of us, that in the end all will be well. For God will care for us and give us victory and peace. And when peace comes, remember it will be for us, the children of today to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place.”

Also, on her 21st birthday, Princess Elizabeth had pledged her devotion to her people via radio – a pledge reaffirmed in her Platinum Jubilee message, released last weekend.

In her speech she acknowledged the power of radio, saying ‘I can make my solemn act of dedication with the whole Empire listening.’