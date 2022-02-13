Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel blasts UK film industry for losing actors of colour to USA

'Game of Thrones' famed actress Nathalie Emmanuel claimed the UK film industry does not provide enough opportunities for actors of colour.



UK is losing actors of colour to the USA because the roles available to them in this country are not good enough, according to the actress.

'There are few opportunities for people of colour in Britain, other than in bit-part roles as "best friends" or "receptionists", Emmanuel - who began her career in Hollyoaks told the podcast The Way We Are With Munro Bergdorf.

"We lose so much Black and brown talent to the States because the British industry just doesn’t hold space in a meaningful, significant way. It’s frustrating," Emmanuel was reported to have said.



She went on to claim: "Even now some British Black people I know in the industry who have played lead roles in the US have come back to the UK and the parts they are being asked to audition for are just minor. We are still battling that. I don’t see that happening to my white counterparts."

Emmanuel, who began her career in Hollyoaks, shot to fame after playing one of the most beloved characters on Game of Thrones, with the reaction to her character's death a huge furore on social media. She also starred in the Fast and Furious and Maze Runner franchises.