 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel blasts UK film industry for losing actors of colour to USA

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Game of Thrones Nathalie Emmanuel blasts UK film industry for losing actors of colour to USA

'Game of Thrones' famed actress Nathalie Emmanuel claimed the UK film industry does not provide enough opportunities for actors of colour. 

UK is losing actors of colour to the USA because the roles available to them in this country are not good enough, according to the actress.

'There are few opportunities for people of colour in Britain, other than in bit-part roles as "best friends" or "receptionists", Emmanuel - who began her career in Hollyoaks told the podcast The Way We Are With Munro Bergdorf.

"We lose so much Black and brown talent to the States because the British industry just doesn’t hold space in a meaningful, significant way. It’s frustrating," Emmanuel was reported to have said.

She went on to claim: "Even now some British Black people I know in the industry who have played lead roles in the US have come back to the UK and the parts they are being asked to audition for are just minor. We are still battling that. I don’t see that happening to my white counterparts."

Emmanuel, who began her career in Hollyoaks, shot to fame after playing one of the most beloved characters on Game of Thrones, with the reaction to her character's death a huge furore on social media. She also starred in the Fast and Furious and Maze Runner franchises.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham attracts massive applause as she shares amazing video of new 'family member'

Victoria Beckham attracts massive applause as she shares amazing video of new 'family member'
Zendaya kept ‘options open’ while vetting Tom Holland relationship: source

Zendaya kept ‘options open’ while vetting Tom Holland relationship: source
Eminem addresses nervousness over Superbowl performance

Eminem addresses nervousness over Superbowl performance
Javier Bardem and Cate Blanchett honoured at Spain’s Goya awards

Javier Bardem and Cate Blanchett honoured at Spain’s Goya awards
Bieber wowed A-list crowd at pre-Super Bowl party before shooting erupted

Bieber wowed A-list crowd at pre-Super Bowl party before shooting erupted
Rapper Young Dolph’s shooting suspects plead not guilty in Memphis

Rapper Young Dolph’s shooting suspects plead not guilty in Memphis
Kim Kardashian's fans can't get enough of her cuteness in childhood photo: see post

Kim Kardashian's fans can't get enough of her cuteness in childhood photo: see post
Deaf musicians to be part of Super Bowl halftime show for the first time

Deaf musicians to be part of Super Bowl halftime show for the first time
'Prince William is respected, Harry is pitied': Expert says 'No comparison'

'Prince William is respected, Harry is pitied': Expert says 'No comparison'
Katy Perry drops jaws in her latest pictures: See post

Katy Perry drops jaws in her latest pictures: See post
Rihanna dishes on struggles in hiding her pregnancy from friends: 'It was hard'

Rihanna dishes on struggles in hiding her pregnancy from friends: 'It was hard'

Channing Tatum ‘threw a chair’ after Marvel project fell apart

Channing Tatum ‘threw a chair’ after Marvel project fell apart

Latest

view all