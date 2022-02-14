Are Kanye West, Julia Fox breaking up?: 'Trouble in paradise looms!'

Kanye West and Julia Fox have reportedly started to fuel rumours of an abrupt breakup because of Fox’s tearful airport snaps.

The pictures that began fan speculation showcase Fox jetting out of LAX solo, seemingly teary-eyed.

Check it out below:

This speculation has arisen shortly after Fox’s Instagram appeared stripped of photos alongside Kanye.

Shortly thereafter Fox was seen liking a photo from Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Even Kanye’s constant pinning away at photos of his kids and ex-wife have added to the mix.

This claim comes shortly after E-News sources stepped forward with revelations of there being something wrong in paradise and admitted, “Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York.”

“Ye [Kanye] did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn't take that on. Although they remain close, their relationship has evolved."

At the same time, however, "When she's not around, he reverts back to his old ways with social media outbursts and public antics."