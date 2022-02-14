Piers Morgan sparks anger as he takes a savage swipe at David Beckham

Morgan, who was in attendance at SoFi Stadium of California for the 56th annual Super Bowl on Sunday, found an opportunity to take a dig on legendary footballer David Beckham.



Morgan sparked reaction as he tweeted a picture of Los Angeles Rams player Odell Beckham Jr and wrote: 'Great to watch a Beckham who can actually play football….'



The former Good Morning Britain presenter has been blasted online by both football fans and big names in the sport.

Former England legend in Gary Lineker jumped to Beckham's defence and hit back at Morgan over his "dislike" of the footballing icon.

Sharing Morgan's tweet, Lineker wrote: 'You might dislike him, for whatever reason, but David Beckham was a great footballer. One of our finest.'



Morgan reacted: "You might want to suck up to him, for whatever reason, but Beckham was the most overrated player in history. Wouldn't have got onto the Arsenal Invincibles bench."

Other Twitter users branded Morgan's opinion as 'weird', while a couple summed up his opinion by tweeting the poo emoji. One tweet reads: 'What? Is this a weird dig at David Beckham? If so, I know you're getting on a bit, and your memory isn't what it once was, but Becks was pretty damn good at football.'

Another responded: 'David Beckham was one of the best players england has produced in the last 30 years, he won almost every trophy he competed for. Even by your standards this is a [ ] take.'

Other Twitter users writing that while they are 'no fan of David Beckham', there could be 'no denying that he was an incredible footballer.'

Piers Morgan made the dig at David Beckham during the NFL showpiece which saw the Los Angeles Rams claim a late 23-20 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals.