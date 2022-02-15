 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian texts Kanye West, asks to spare Pete Davidson's life

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian requests Kanye West to spare Pete Davidson over text
Kim Kardashian requests Kanye West to spare Pete Davidson over text

Kanye West is granting his beloved estranged wife Kim Kardashian a favour when he says he will not hurt her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the 44-year-old rapper showed off a screenshot from his recent conversation with Kim, where the diva is seen requesting husband to stop creating a hostile environment for her SNL funnyman.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” Kardashian wrote to the hip-hop icon.

West, who refers to Davidson, 28, as “Skete,” wrote in a caption, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

Kim Kardashian texts Kanye West, asks to spare Pete Davidsons life

In another picture, Kanye captioned. “And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

Both of these posts have since been deleted by the rapper.

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number 2? actor flaunts baby bump

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number 2? actor flaunts baby bump
Oscars includes new ‘fan favorite’ prize voted by Twitter

Oscars includes new ‘fan favorite’ prize voted by Twitter
Kanye West and Julia Fox split after six weeks of dating

Kanye West and Julia Fox split after six weeks of dating
Kanye West uses Valentine's day to persuade Kim Kardashian, claims 'we will be back together'

Kanye West uses Valentine's day to persuade Kim Kardashian, claims 'we will be back together'
Prince Philip was a nightmare: writer admits when penning Duke's biography

Prince Philip was a nightmare: writer admits when penning Duke's biography
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Roberts may produce crucial evidence in court

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Roberts may produce crucial evidence in court
Prince Harry and Meghan making all efforts to boost popularity in US, claims expert

Prince Harry and Meghan making all efforts to boost popularity in US, claims expert
Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl 2022 was seemingly censored

Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl 2022 was seemingly censored
Prince William, Kate Middleton refused to name Charlotte after Queen, Diana

Prince William, Kate Middleton refused to name Charlotte after Queen, Diana
Nick Jonas decks up 'serious' decorations to enjoy Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas decks up 'serious' decorations to enjoy Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra
Designer Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother

Designer Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Queen spends first Valentine's Day without Prince Philip's 'thoughtful' gestures

Queen spends first Valentine's Day without Prince Philip's 'thoughtful' gestures

Latest

view all