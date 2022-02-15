 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama accuses him of ‘doing nothing’ for their baby

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson is proving to be a deadbeat father to his son with Maralee Nichols
Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson is proving to be a deadbeat father to his two-month-old son with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, reported Page Six.

Nichols’ rep on Monday issued a statement saying that Thompson “has done nothing” to support his son with Nichols, whom he fathered while still being in a relationship with Kardashian.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” rep Harvey Englander told Page Six.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” he added.

Englander’s statement came just days after it was claimed that Thompson is liable to pay around $40,000 in child support to all three of his baby mamas, reported Page Six; the 30-year-old has kids with Jordan Craig, Kardashian, and Nichols. 

